Bond (foot) won't play Sunday against the Jets, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

With Bond sidelined and thus targeting a return to action Nov.16 against the Ravens, fellow WRs Jerry Jeudy, Jamari Thrash and Gage Larvadain are candidates to see added snaps Sunday. Additionally, Cedric Tillman (hamstring, questionable) is expected to be activated off IR ahead of Week 10 action, and if that occurs, he could immediately step into a key role in Cleveland's passing offense.