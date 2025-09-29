Bond caught three of six targets for a team-high 58 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Detroit in Week 4.

Bond had a mini breakout game on a day that No. 2 wideout Cedric Tillman (hamstring) was limited to 15 snaps. The targets and yardage were season highs for Bond, who should leap a spot on the depth chart if Tillman's injury forces him to miss any time. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Browns' offense and passing attack has been anemic through the first quarter of the season, and there may not be much value to be wrung from the team's No. 2 receiver in the short term.