Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Another disappointing performance
Crowell carried the ball seven times for 20 yards and hauled in one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 31-7 loss to Cincinnati.
Crowell's eight total touches Sunday were a season-low, as the Browns were playing catch-up almost immediately. Coach Hue Jackson has repeatedly said that he wants his running back to get more work, but this marks the third straight contest in which Crowell has seen fewer than 13 carries. It's difficult to envision that changing any time soon considering the Browns will likely be playing from behind for much of the duration of the season, meaning more passes and fewer rush attempts. The fourth-year back out of Alabama State is averaging just three yards per carry, as his expected breakout year is becoming a nightmare.
