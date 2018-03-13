Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Attached to Jets
The Jets are in line to sign Crowell to a three-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The deal won't be official until the new league year kicks off Wednesday, but the Jets will effectively exchange Matt Forte, who recently retired, for Crowell. In four seasons with the Browns, Crowell increased his carry count each year and was a passable receiver, boasting career marks of 4.2 yards per rush and a 73.3 percent catch rate. As the Jets backfield currently stands, Crowell will vie with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire for RB reps in 2018.
More News
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Disappoints in season finale•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Ready for Week 17•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Still limited at practice•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Logs 44 yards in Week 16 loss•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Good to go this week•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Limited to start week•
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.