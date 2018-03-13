Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Attached to the Jets

The Jets are in line to sign Crowell to a three-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal won't be official until the new league year kicks off Wednesday, but the Jets will effectively exchange Matt Forte, who recently retired, for Crowell. In four seasons with the Browns, Crowell increased his carry count each year and was a passable receiver, boasting career marks of 4.2 yards per rush and a 73.3 percent catch rate. As the Jets backfield currently stands, Crowell will vie with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire for RB reps in 2018.