Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Barely involved against Ravens
Crowell saw just 10 carries for 37 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens. He was also targeted once but failed to make a catch.
The Browns were playing from behind for essentially the entire game, forcing DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan to throw a combined 42 passes, and leaving Crowell and the running game out of the picture. Crowell's longest run of the day was a 17-yard scamper to the right side, but he managed just 2.2 yards per carry the rest of the way. With coach Hue Jackson's verbal commitment to the running game during training camp and Cleveland's revamped offensive line, many expected Crowell to have a breakout season. However, after two weeks, the results have been underwhelming to say the least.
