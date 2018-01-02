Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Disappoints in season finale

Crowell, who rushed 15 times for 21 yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers, finished the 2017 campaign with 853 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 206 carries.

Many were expecting a breakout year for the 24-year-old back, but for the fourth consecutive year, Crowell failed to rush for 1,000 yards. Crowell is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it's unlikely he'll return to Cleveland. He clashed with coach Hue Jackson on multiple occasions about his use in the offense, and he may want to find greener pastures in 2018.