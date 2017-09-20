Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Discusses workload with Hue Jackson

Crowell discussed his workload with coach Hue Jackson after Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "[Jackson] said he wants to get me the ball and stuff like that,'' said Crowell. "But we didn't really go into depth about it. I just told him I feel like I'm a big-time player and I can make plays for the team, and I just kept it at that."

Forced to play with the burden of a multi-score deficit for much of the first two weeks, the Browns have attempted 72 passes and only 46 rushes. Crowell accounts for 27 of the 46, with DeShone Kizer handling another 10. Given that fellow running backs Duke Jackson and Matt Dayes have just seven combined carries, the real issue is Cleveland's overall struggles more so than Crowell's role. The good news for Crowell is that his team should be more competitive in the upcoming weeks, facing the Colts on Sunday and then the Bengals in Week 4 and the Jets in Week 5. Of course, he'll need to do better than his current average of 2.6 yards per carry.