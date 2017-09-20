Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Discusses workload with Hue Jackson
Crowell discussed his workload with coach Hue Jackson after Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "[Jackson] said he wants to get me the ball and stuff like that,'' said Crowell. "But we didn't really go into depth about it. I just told him I feel like I'm a big-time player and I can make plays for the team, and I just kept it at that."
Forced to play with the burden of a multi-score deficit for much of the first two weeks, the Browns have attempted 72 passes and only 46 rushes. Crowell accounts for 27 of the 46, with DeShone Kizer handling another 10. Given that fellow running backs Duke Jackson and Matt Dayes have just seven combined carries, the real issue is Cleveland's overall struggles more so than Crowell's role. The good news for Crowell is that his team should be more competitive in the upcoming weeks, facing the Colts on Sunday and then the Bengals in Week 4 and the Jets in Week 5. Of course, he'll need to do better than his current average of 2.6 yards per carry.
More News
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Barely involved against Ravens•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Stuck in second gear for most of game•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Strong showing in Saturday's win•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: On track to play Saturday•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Sitting out with groin injury•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Gains 24 total yards Thursday•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...