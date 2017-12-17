Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Doesn't see many touches

Crowell carried the ball five times for 72 yards and caught all four of his targets for minus-seven yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to Baltimore.

Crowell broke off a 59-yard run in the second quarter that set up Cleveland's lone touchdown of the contest, but the 24-year-old running back saw just four additional carries. His five rush attempts were a season low and his fewest since Nov. 6 of last year. The Browns were behind for most of the game, which forced DeShone Kizer to attempt 37 passes. As a team, they rushed just 19 times, seven of which came from Kizer. Crowell's limited workload will likely be short-lived, although he'll face tough competition next week against the Bears.