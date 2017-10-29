Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Finally finds end zone

Crowell carried the ball 11 times for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-16 loss to Minnesota. He also hauled in four of six targets for a team-high 54 yards.

For the first time this season, Crowell managed to plow his way into the end zone. His first carry resulted in a 26-yard touchdown scamper that gave the Browns a short-term lead. While his 5.8 YPC was a season-high, Crowell surprisingly did most of his damage in the passing game. His 54 receiving yards paced the team, and he was a recipient to numerous dump-offs from DeShone Kizer. The 24-year-old did lose a fumble, but his overall performance should leave owners at least a little optimistic moving forward.