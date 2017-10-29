Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Finally finds end zone
Crowell carried the ball 11 times for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-16 loss to Minnesota. He also hauled in four of six targets for a team-high 54 yards.
For the first time this season, Crowell managed to plow his way into the end zone. His first carry resulted in a 26-yard touchdown scamper that gave the Browns a short-term lead. While his 5.8 YPC was a season-high, Crowell surprisingly did most of his damage in the passing game. His 54 receiving yards paced the team, and he was a recipient to numerous dump-offs from DeShone Kizer. The 24-year-old did lose a fumble, but his overall performance should leave owners at least a little optimistic moving forward.
More News
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Nowhere to run Sunday•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Finds some running room Sunday•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Logs 18 touches versus Jets•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Still has coach's confidence•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Another disappointing performance•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: No longer on Week 4 injury report•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...