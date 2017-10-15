Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Finds some running room Sunday

Crowell rushed 12 times for 58 yards and corralled both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans. He also recovered a fumble.

Crowell found a bit of daylight on the ground for the second straight week, averaging a solid 4.8 yards per tote, his best YPC figure in a game this season. However, with the Browns facing a sizable deficit most of the afternoon, Crowell's rushing opportunities were limited, conspiring to keep him just shy of eclipsing his best single-game rushing yardage total of the campaign. The 24-year-old continues to be the clear-cut lead back, but Cleveland's propensity for falling behind, often by notable margins, doesn't do him any favors in terms of being able to get into a rhythm. He'll look to build on Sunday's production against the Titans in Week 7.