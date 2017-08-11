Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Gains 24 total yards Thursday
Crowell rushed six times for 15 yards and hauled in his line target for nine yards in Thursday's 20-14 preseason win over the Saints.
With the major improvements made to the Browns' offensive line this offseason, Crowell could be in line for a breakout season. Coach Hue Jackson wants to run the ball more than the team did in 2016 -- Crowell's best statistical season -- and that will only benefit the 24-year-old's production.
