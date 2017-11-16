Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Gets in limited work Thursday

Crowell (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

While it would be reassuring for fantasy owners if Crowell put in a full practice Friday, his ability to log limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday make it likely that he'll be good to go for the Week 11 matchup with the Jaguars. If the Browns are able to keep the contest relatively competitive, expect head coach Hue Jackson to limit quarterback DeShone Kizer's (ribs) responsibilities in the pass game, especially with snow, wind and frigid temperatures in the forecast for Sunday in Cleveland, according to Patrick Maks of the Browns' official site. Such a development would be a positive one for Crowell, who has turned in his most productive outings of the season in the Browns' last two contests, amassing 154 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.