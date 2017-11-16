Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Gets in limited work Thursday
Crowell (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
While it would be reassuring for fantasy owners if Crowell put in a full practice Friday, his ability to log limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday make it likely that he'll be good to go for the Week 11 matchup with the Jaguars. If the Browns are able to keep the contest relatively competitive, expect head coach Hue Jackson to limit quarterback DeShone Kizer's (ribs) responsibilities in the pass game, especially with snow, wind and frigid temperatures in the forecast for Sunday in Cleveland, according to Patrick Maks of the Browns' official site. Such a development would be a positive one for Crowell, who has turned in his most productive outings of the season in the Browns' last two contests, amassing 154 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
More News
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Practices with shoulder injury•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Posts season-best rush total•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Finally finds end zone•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Nowhere to run Sunday•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Finds some running room Sunday•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Logs 18 touches versus Jets•
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...