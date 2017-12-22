Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Good to go this week
Crowell (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing fully Friday.
He's thus in line to head the Browns running attack this weekend, with Duke Johnson on hand to work in a complementary role that yields enough touches for him to be in the PPR conversation. For his part, Crowell logged just five carries in the Week 15 loss to the Ravens, but one of them was for 59 yards. Crowell's volume has often been impacted by game flows in an 0-14 season, but we'd expect him to log more touches in Week 16, as he looks to find the end zone for the first time since Nov. 12.
