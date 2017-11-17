Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Left off injury report
Crowell (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and was left off the Browns' injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Crowell's shoulder injury had limited his involvement in practices Wednesday and Thursday, but it was never believed he was in any serious danger of sitting out this weekend. With Crowell putting in a full practice Friday to alleviate any concern about his status, he could be on tap for an elevated workload in Week 11 after submitting his best and second-best rushing yardage totals of the season in the Browns' prior two games. If that isn't enough, the cold temperatures, wind and snow in the Sunday forecast for Cleveland could prompt head coach Hue Jackson to lean heavily on a ground game fronted by Crowell.
