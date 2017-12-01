Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Lifted from injury report
Crowell (shoulder) put in a full practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The full practice, which came on the heels of limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, was all Crowell needed to convince the Browns he would be good to go for the Week 13 matchup. Crowell, who rolled to a season-high 95 yards on 16 totes in last week's loss to the Bengals, should have a decent chance on building on that performance against a Los Angeles squad that has allowed 4.9 yards per carry in 2017.
