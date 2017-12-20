Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Limited to start week
Crowell (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Crowell's shoulder previously landed him on the injury report Weeks 11-13, but he didn't miss any games and received at least 11 touches in every contest during that stretch. His ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday suggests he should be fine for Sunday's matchup against a Chicago defense that's held running backs to 4.1 yards per carry, 95.9 rushing yards per game and eight touchdowns on the ground.
