Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Limited with shoulder injury

Crowell (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Limited by both game flow and his own ineffectiveness, Crowell has yet to score a touchdown or rush for more than 44 yards in any game. While there's nothing to indicate his shoulder injury is serious, it nonetheless serves as another mark against the struggling fourth-year running back. Backfield mate Duke Johnson (shoulder) also was limited at Wednesday's practice.