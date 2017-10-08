Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Logs 18 touches versus Jets

Crowell rushed 16 times for 60 yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets.

It's been five games and Crowell still doesn't have a touchdown. Meanwhile, fellow running back Duke Johnson has three scores and has been the overall better back this season. Crowell did, however, see his most carries since Week 1, so while the production was not necessarily there, at the least his usage surged. Crowell and the Browns will have a tough test against a fantastic defensive line in Week 6 against the Texans, making the 24-year-old a risky fantasy play.