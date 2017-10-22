Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Nowhere to run Sunday

Crowell carried the ball 17 times for 35 yards and caught four of six targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Titans.

The Titans defensive front absolutely shut down Cleveland's running game Sunday, as they allowed Crowell to gain a measly two yards per carry. Through seven games in 2017, Crowell has yet to rush for more than 60 yards and still doesn't have a touchdown to his name, though it was nice seeing him get a little more involved in the passing attack. The 24-year-old is still Cleveland's bell-cow back, but the production just hasn't been there, making him a low-end No. 2 running back at best. He'll try to revive his season in Week 9 against the Vikings.

