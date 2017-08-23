Browns' Isaiah Crowell: On track to play Saturday
Crowell (groin) returned to practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Crowell did not play in Monday's preseason game against the Giants, but he's expected to do so Saturday against the Buccaneers, per the Browns' official site. On the heels of a 2016 season in which he carried 198 times for 952 yards and seven TDs, Crowell appears poised for an uptick in production, while serving as the top back in an offense that looks set to be helmed by rookie QB Deshone Kizer. Moreover, the Browns' offseason additions of offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler and J.C. Tretter only figure to help Crowell's cause. He's looking like a solid pick in TD-heavy formats, though the presence of pass-catching back Duke Johnson somewhat limits Crowell's ceiling in PPR arrangements.
