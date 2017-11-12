Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Posts highest rush total
Crowell rushed 16 times for a season-high 90 yards and scored a touchdown during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions. He also hauled in one of two targets for five yards.
Not only did the 24-year-old find pay dirt for the second consecutive game, he also finished with his highest rushing total of the season with 90 yards on the ground. His longest run of the day came on a 21-yard scamper, and later scored on a six-yard dash to the left side. Crowell still hasn't hit the century mark in a game this season, but his increased workload is encouraging going forward, and his production should only enhance as quarterback DeShone Kizer continues to improve.
