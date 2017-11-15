Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Practices with shoulder injury

Crowell (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Crowell apparently picked up an injury while rushing for a season-high 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Lions. His ability to practice in a limited fashion suggests the ailment isn't serious, but it'll nonetheless be something to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Crowell has managed at least 67 scrimmage yards in five straight games, after failing to hit that mark in each of his first four outings. His past two games were easily his two best of the season.