Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Quiet for third straight week
Crowell had 12 carries for 44 yards and two catches for 10 yards on three targets in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Colts.
With the Browns once again forced to play from behind, Crowell unsurprisingly was outproduced by Duke Johnson, who had two carries for 23 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 81 yards on seven targets. Crowell discussed his workload with coach Hue Jackson prior to the game, but there's not much the team can do if it's constantly trying to erase multi-score deficits. Crowell also hasn't done himself any favors with an average of 2.9 yards per carry as the Browns head into a Week 4 matchup with the Bengals.
