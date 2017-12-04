Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Quiet versus Chargers
Crowell rushed 10 times for 41 yards during Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers. He also caught his lone target for three yards.
Coming off his best game of the season in Week 12, Crowell saw his carries take a dip against the Chargers, as his 10 attempts were his lowest total since Oct. 1. Despite his lack of touches, the 24-year-old averaged 4.1 yards per carry, but without finding the end zone or being involved in the passing game, Crowell had an overall lousy game in terms of fantasy production. He'll look to bounce back next Sunday versus Green Bay.
