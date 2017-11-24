Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Ready for Week 12

Crowell (shoulder) doesn't have a designation in advance of Sunday's contest at Cincinnati, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

For the second week in a row, Crowell's practice reps were managed as he nurses a shoulder injury. After a limited/limited/full regimen again, he should be good for his typical 13.7 touches per game against a Bengals defense that has allowed 144 yards from scrimmage per contest and seven touchdown to running backs in 10 games this season.