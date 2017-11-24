Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Ready for Week 12
Crowell (shoulder) doesn't have a designation in advance of Sunday's contest at Cincinnati, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
For the second week in a row, Crowell's practice reps were managed as he nurses a shoulder injury. After a limited/limited/full regimen again, he should be good for his typical 13.7 touches per game against a Bengals defense that has allowed 144 yards from scrimmage per contest and seven touchdown to running backs in 10 games this season.
More News
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Still dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Slowed by Jacksonville defense in Week 11•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Left off injury report•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Gets in limited work Thursday•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Practices with shoulder injury•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Posts season-best rush total•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...