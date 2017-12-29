Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Ready for Week 17

Crowell (shoulder/ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Crowell has been afflicted by shoulder injuries at various points this season, but his consecutive game streak is intact since entering the NFL in 2014. His workload has remained consistent as well, as evidenced by handling 45 percent of the offensive snaps in 11 of 15 games. Expect Crowell to receive his typical 14.6 touches per game Sunday against a Steelers defense that has given up 141.1 yards from scrimmage per outing and 12 touchdowns to running backs in 2017.