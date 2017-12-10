Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Rumbles for 121

Crowell took 19 carries for 121 yards and caught all three of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Packers.

It was also a nice afternoon for Duke Johnson, who had six carries for eight yards and four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Crowell picked up 67 of his rushing yards on a single drive in the third quarter, highlighted by a 37-yard scamper that came up just six yards shy of the end zone. Crowell still hasn't scored since Week 10, but he's at least piled up 95 or more scrimmage yards in four of the last six games. He'll have a tough matchup in Week 15 against the Ravens, facing a defense that held him to 10 carries for 37 yards (and no receptions) back in Week 2.