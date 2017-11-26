Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Rushes for season high

Crowell carried the ball 16 times for a season-high 95 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals. He also caught one of two targets for 10 yards.

Crowell finally looked like the breakout player people were expecting him to be Sunday, posting a season-best 5.9 yards per rush, which included a 27-yard run -- his longest scamper of the year. The 24-year-old has just 554 yards on the ground and two touchdowns but has posted 90 rushing yards or more in two of the last three games, as he may be finally ready to turn his season around. He'll look to keep it going against the Chargers next Sunday.