Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Sitting out with groin injury

Crowell isn't expected to play in Monday's preseason game against the Giants due to a groin injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The expected lead back in Cleveland, Crowell's sudden absence will force Duke Johnson into the starting lineup. Moving forward, Crowell's status will be one to watch to determine the severity and potential for a lengthy absence, despite being held out as a precaution, according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.