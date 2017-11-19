Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Slowed by Jacksonville defense in Week 11

Crowell carried 11 times for 18 yards in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars.

While the Jaguars were able to generate 139 yards on 44 carries in frigid weather conditions Sunday, per the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, Crowell was bottled up by Jacksonville's defense, with his longest carry going for five yards. He'll look to bounce back on the road against the Bengals next weekend, a plausible outcome, given that the 5-foot-11, 225-pounder approached Week 11 action on the heels of back-to-back solid efforts, in which he combined for 27 carries for 154 yards and two TDs.