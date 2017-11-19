Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Slowed by Jacksonville defense in Week 11
Crowell carried 11 times for 18 yards in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars.
While the Jaguars were able to generate 139 yards on 44 carries in frigid weather conditions Sunday, per the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, Crowell was bottled up by Jacksonville's defense, with his longest carry going for five yards. He'll look to bounce back on the road against the Bengals next weekend, a plausible outcome, given that the 5-foot-11, 225-pounder approached Week 11 action on the heels of back-to-back solid efforts, in which he combined for 27 carries for 154 yards and two TDs.
More News
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Left off injury report•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Gets in limited work Thursday•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Practices with shoulder injury•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Posts season-best rush total•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Finally finds end zone•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Nowhere to run Sunday•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...