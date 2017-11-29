Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Still dealing with shoulder ailment

Crowell (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Crowell likely will follow the same pattern as the past two weeks, logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full participation Friday. Unless he ends up missing a practice entirely, there won't be much concern regarding his availability for Sunday's road game against the Chargers. Crowell will take aim at a defense that's allowing 4.9 yards per carry, though he'll have a hard time taking advantage if Cleveland gets blown out.