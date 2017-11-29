Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Still dealing with shoulder ailment
Crowell (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Crowell likely will follow the same pattern as the past two weeks, logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full participation Friday. Unless he ends up missing a practice entirely, there won't be much concern regarding his availability for Sunday's road game against the Chargers. Crowell will take aim at a defense that's allowing 4.9 yards per carry, though he'll have a hard time taking advantage if Cleveland gets blown out.
More News
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Rushes for season high•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Ready for Week 12•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Still dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Slowed by Jacksonville defense in Week 11•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Left off injury report•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Gets in limited work Thursday•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...