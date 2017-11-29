Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Still dealing with shoulder issue
Crowell (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
As he gears up for Sunday's road game against the Chargers, Crowell likely will follow the same pattern as the past two weeks, logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full participation Friday. Unless he ends up missing a practice entirely, there won't be much concern regarding his availability for the weekend. Crowell will take aim at a defense that has allowed 4.9 yards per carry on the season, though he'll have a hard time taking advantage if Cleveland falls behind early and is forced to pass to catch up.
