Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Still dealing with shoulder issue

Crowell (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Crowell played through the same injury in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars but was held to 18 yards on 11 carries. He'll face another tricky matchup Sunday against the Bengals, assuming he's able to play with a sore shoulder again.

