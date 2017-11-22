Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Still dealing with shoulder issue
Crowell (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Crowell played through the same injury in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars but was held to 18 yards on 11 carries. He'll face another tricky matchup Sunday against the Bengals, assuming he's able to play with a sore shoulder again.
