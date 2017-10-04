Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Still has coach's confidence
Browns head coach Hue Jackson reiterated Wednesday that he still has faith in Crowell and said the team needs to do a better job of getting the running back the ball, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
The Browns have at least made some effort to get Crowell going in the first half of contests, but his inefficiency (2.9 yards per carry) in combination with the team's inability to keep games close has nonetheless limited him to just 29 carries and three catches the past three weeks. While seemingly in little danger of losing the lead-rusher role, Crowell likely will have to deal with the same game-flow problems all season. Week 5 at least offers a reprieve of sorts, with the Browns drawing a home matchup against a Jets team that's allowing 4.7 yards per carry and 143.8 rushing yards per game. Crowell overcame his terrible team context last season by averaging 4.8 yards per carry and catching 40 of his 52 targets. He's only drawn eight targets through four weeks, while backfield mate Duke Johnson is on pace for career-high marks in targets, receptions and receiving yards. Johnson has also accounted for both of the backfield's rushing touchdowns, but Crowell holds a 46-10 advantage in terms of carries and is still the top choice at the goal line. There should be better days ahead for Crowell, even if last season's production is out of reach.
