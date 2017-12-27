Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Still limited at practice

Crowell (shoulder/ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This is the fifth time in the last seven weeks Crowell has been listed with a shoulder injury, but the issue with his ribs appears to be new. Regardless, his ability to practice in any capacity suggests he's on track to play in Sunday's game against the Steelers.

