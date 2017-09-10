Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Stuck in second gear for most of game
Crowell rushed for 33 yards on 17 carries and added another 33 yards on two catches in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.
With Pittsburgh determined to force rookie DeShone Kizer to beat them, Crowell didn't have much room on the ground, failing to record a run of over six yards. While averaging less than two yards per carry is an unattractive way to start the season, there should be some solace in noting that the Browns stuck with the run and that Crowell looks poised to take the lion's share of touches this season. Crowell totaled 19 touches to Duke Johnson's two and Matt Dayes' five. A running back is always a rookie quarterback's best friend, and all the moreso when that rookie quarterback is facing the kind of heavy pressure that led to seven sacks Sunday.
