Browns' Isaiah McGuire: Cleared to play vs. Tennessee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGuire (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
McGuire had his practice reps limited during Week 14 prep due to a knee injury, but the third-year defensive end has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. He has accumulated 29 tackles (17 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble through 12 regular-season games.
