McGuire posted seven tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two QB hits during the Browns' 24-10 win over the Raiders on Monday.

McGuire got to Geno Smith twice during Sunday's win, with the former splitting sacks with Mike Hall and Cameron Thomas in the third and fourth quarter, respectively. McGuire's seven stops were a season high, and the third-year defensive end is up to 28 tackles (17 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble through 11 regular-season games.