The Browns selected McGuire in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 126th overall.

A Missouri product, McGuire gives Cleveland another edge rusher opposite Myles Garrett. McGuire has good length with 34-inch arms, and he lived in opposing backfields the last two years with 13.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss in that span. Look for him to compete with Ogbonnia Okoronkwo at defensive end.