Thomas (hand) finished with four tackles during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.
Thomas was ultimately able to suit up for the Browns' final preseason game after picking up an unspecified injury in mid-August that left his right hand in a cast. This issue did not appear to limit the rookie seventh-rounder Saturday, however, as he played 35 defensive snaps in the contest. Thomas' solid overall showing this preseason should secure him Cleveland's final defensive end spot behind Chase Winovich and Isaac Rochell heading into the regular season.