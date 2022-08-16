Coach Stefanski said Tuesday that Thomas (hand) is expected to be sidelined for a few days, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The rookie defensive end left Monday's practice early and appears to be supporting a cast on his right hand Tuesday. Thomas was among the biggest takeaway points from the Browns' first preseason contest, as he recorded three tackles and two sacks in his debut. The 23-year-old entered camp with hopes of making the team's roster but now looks like he'll compete for a rotational role after he shined during last Friday's game against the Jaguars.