Thomas suffered a significant knee injury sometime last week, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Details of Thomas' injury are not known. A seventh-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Thomas appeared in 10 games last season and saw limited work on defense and special teams. He'll now focus on getting healthy as he works to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster.
