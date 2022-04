The Browns selected Thomas in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 223rd overall.

Thomas isn't exactly small at 6-foot-5, 266 pounds, but he is a tad skinny and lacks reach by defensive end standards (33 and 1/4-inch arms). That's the bad news, but the good news is Thomas has noticeable speed (4.7-second 40) and was productive for Oklahoma the last two years, generating at least eight sacks and double-digit tackles for loss each year.