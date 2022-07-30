Weston had to be carted off the field during Cleveland's practice Saturday after suffering an apparent knee injury, Christ Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Weston was officially listed as having a knee injury shortly after the Browns' practice Saturday. While the exact severity of the injury is still unknown, more likely will be revealed about the 24-year-old wideout's status in the coming days. As an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa, any serious issue four days into training camp could harshly impact Weston's chances of making the team's final roster heading into the regular season.