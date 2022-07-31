Weston (knee) is awaiting medical results to find out the nature and severity of his injured knee with hopes that it is an issue with his meniscus rather than his ACL, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Weston had to be carted off the field during Cleveland's practice Saturday, which could underscore the feared severity of this knee injury. The undrafted wideout from Northern Iowa would almost certainly be forced to miss the entirety of his upcoming rookie season if the results do wind up showing that he tore his ACL. However, Weston's chances to make the Browns' final roster heading into the regular season, or even play at all, could be greatly diminished if his results do instead come back with a meniscus issue.