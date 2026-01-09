Browns' Isaiah Wooden: Signs future deal with Browns
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wooden signed a reserve/future contract with the Browns on Friday.
Wooden will spend the early part of the offseason knowing he has a landing spot secured well ahead of the Browns kicking off the offseason program in April. He has spent time with the Falcons and Chargers but has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game. The 25-year-old wide receiver most recently played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.