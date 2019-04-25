Browns' Ishmael Hyman: Getting chance in NFL
Hyman signed a contract with the Browns on Thursday.
Hyman most recently caught four passes for 60 yards during his time in the now-disbanded AAF this spring. He previously hadn't done much since going undrafted out of James Madison in 2017, but Hyman nonetheless appears to have a chance to make a name for himself in Cleveland this summer.
