Browns' Ishmael Hyman: Leads team in receiving

Hyman caught five of 11 targets for 61 yards during Thursday's preseason game against the Lions.

After shaking off a concussion to participate with the team last week against Tampa Bay, Hyman made his presence felt in this one by leading the group in targets, catches and receiving yards. While this performance stands out on the stat sheet, Hyman had hardly had an opportunity to produce previously in the preseason and is vying for a spot within an extraordinarily extensive position group of which 14 different players caught a pass. Still, perhaps his contributions were enough to intrigue the coaching staff.

Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...