Browns' Ishmael Hyman: Leads team in receiving

Hyman caught five of 11 targets for 61 yards during Thursday's preseason game against the Lions.

After shaking off a concussion to participate with the team last week against Tampa Bay, Hyman made his presence felt in this one by leading the group in targets, catches and receiving yards. While this performance stands out on the stat sheet, Hyman had hardly had an opportunity to produce previously in the preseason and is vying for a spot within an extraordinarily extensive position group of which 14 different players caught a pass. Still, perhaps his contributions were enough to intrigue the coaching staff.