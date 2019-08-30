Browns' Ishmael Hyman: Leads team in receiving
Hyman caught five of 11 targets for 61 yards during Thursday's preseason game against the Lions.
After shaking off a concussion to participate with the team last week against Tampa Bay, Hyman made his presence felt in this one by leading the group in targets, catches and receiving yards. While this performance stands out on the stat sheet, Hyman had hardly had an opportunity to produce previously in the preseason and is vying for a spot within an extraordinarily extensive position group of which 14 different players caught a pass. Still, perhaps his contributions were enough to intrigue the coaching staff.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...