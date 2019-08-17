Browns' Ishmael Hyman: Suffers concussion Saturday

Hyman won't return to Saturday's preseason game against the Colts after suffering a concussion, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hasn't seen any regular season NFL action since going undrafted last offseason and his chances at a depth receiver role in Cleveland are undoubtedly lesser thanks to his injury. He'll figure to miss several days at a minimum as he works his way through the NFL's concussion protocol. Look for Dorian Baker and Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi to see some extra snaps with Hyman out.