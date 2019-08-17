Browns' Ishmael Hyman: Suffers concussion Saturday
Hyman won't return to Saturday's preseason game against the Colts after suffering a concussion, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hasn't seen any regular season NFL action since going undrafted last offseason and his chances at a depth receiver role in Cleveland are undoubtedly lesser thanks to his injury. He'll figure to miss several days at a minimum as he works his way through the NFL's concussion protocol. Look for Dorian Baker and Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi to see some extra snaps with Hyman out.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...